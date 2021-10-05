2 Pfennig 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)