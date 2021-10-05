Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1852 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1852 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Münzhandlung Martin Weller

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,73 - 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 165 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

