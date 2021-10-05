Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
