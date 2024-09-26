Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,73 - 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
