Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1851 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1851 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,73 - 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
