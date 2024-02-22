Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1834 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1834 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,18 - 4,42 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1834 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6071 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1834 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1834 CvC at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1834 CvC at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1834 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1834 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search