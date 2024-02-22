Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,18 - 4,42 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1834
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1834 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6071 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
