2 Pfennig 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1833 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (1)