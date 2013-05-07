Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,18 - 4,42 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1833
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1833 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
