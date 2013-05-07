Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1833 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1833 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1833 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Dr. Stadler Münzen & Medaillen

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,18 - 4,42 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1833 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1833 CvC at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
