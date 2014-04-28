Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1832 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1832 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,18 - 4,42 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1832 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1832 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
