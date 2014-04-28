2 Pfennig 1832 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1832 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition AU (1)