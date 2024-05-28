Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,49 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

