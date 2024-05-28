Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1860 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,49 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1860
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
