Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,49 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1859
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1859 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
