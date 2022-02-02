Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1859 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1859 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,49 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1859 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1859 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

