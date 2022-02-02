1 Pfennig 1859 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1859 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)