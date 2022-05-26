1 Pfennig 1856 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (2)