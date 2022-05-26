Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1856 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
