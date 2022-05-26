Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1856 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1856 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 125 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 B at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

