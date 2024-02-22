Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1856 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6080 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
