1 Pfennig 1856 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1856 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6080 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

