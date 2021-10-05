Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1855 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1855 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1652 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 170. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 170 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1855 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

