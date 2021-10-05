Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1855 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1652 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 170. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search