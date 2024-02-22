Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1854 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1854 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1854 - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1854 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6079 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1854 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

