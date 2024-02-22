1 Pfennig 1854 (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1854 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6079 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition VF (1)