1 Pfennig 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) No grade (19)