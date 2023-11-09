Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1852 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1852 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (18)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

