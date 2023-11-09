Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1852 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1852
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
