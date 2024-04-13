Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1851 B - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

