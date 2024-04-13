Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,24 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
