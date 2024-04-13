1 Pfennig 1851 B (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) No grade (2)