Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1834 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1834 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1834 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,86 - 2,07 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1834 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1834 CvC at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

