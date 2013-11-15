1 Pfennig 1831 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3)