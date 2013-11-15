Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1831 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,86 - 2,07 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search