1/24 Thaler 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2)