Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/24 Thaler 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
