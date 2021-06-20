Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/24 Thaler 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1814 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1814 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/24 Thaler 1814 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1814 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search