Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1814 MC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 1 Pfennig 1814 MC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,74 - 2,47 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3544 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 MC at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

