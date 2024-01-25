1 Pfennig 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3544 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (9)