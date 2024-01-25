Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1814 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,74 - 2,47 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3544 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
