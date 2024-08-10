10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1824-1830" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1536 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,682. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition VF (2)