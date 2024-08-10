Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1824-1830" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1824-1830" - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1824-1830" - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1536 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,682. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12682 $
Price in auction currency 12682 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

