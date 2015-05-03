2 Pfennig 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1824 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition XF (4)