Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1824 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1824 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1824 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1824 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1824 CvC at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1824 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1824 CvC at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

