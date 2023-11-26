Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1824 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search