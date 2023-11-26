Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1824 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1824 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1824 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1824 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1824 CvC at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
