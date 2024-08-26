Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Coins of Bremen 1802

Copper coins

Obverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802
Reverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802
2 1/2 Schwaren 1802
Average price 130 $
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
