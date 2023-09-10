2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (5) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)