Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 (Bremen, Free City)
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search