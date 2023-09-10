Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,7 - 3,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 156,926

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Schwaren
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction CNG - October 24, 2017
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Schwaren 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

