Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,740)
- Weight 1,944 g
- Pure silver (0,0463 oz) 1,4386 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 79,152
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 6 Grote
- Year 1840
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5217 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,950. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
