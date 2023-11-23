Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 6 Grote 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 6 Grote 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,740)
  • Weight 1,944 g
  • Pure silver (0,0463 oz) 1,4386 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 79,152

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 6 Grote
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5217 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,950. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bremen 6 Grote 1840 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Bremen 6 Grote 1840 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Bremen 6 Grote 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1840 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1840 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 6 Grote 1840 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1840 at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 6 Grote 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Grote 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

