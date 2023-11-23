6 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 6 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5217 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,950. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)