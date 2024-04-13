36 Grote 1846 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

