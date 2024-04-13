Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

36 Grote 1846 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 36 Grote 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 36 Grote 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 8,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 85,396

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 36 Grote
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
Seller BAC
Date November 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 36 Grote 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bremen Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Bremen in 1846 All Bremen coins Bremen silver coins Bremen coins 36 Grote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search