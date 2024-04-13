Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
36 Grote 1846 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 8,77 g
- Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 85,396
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 36 Grote
- Year 1846
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 36 Grote 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
