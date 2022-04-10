Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
36 Grote 1845 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 8,77 g
- Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 84,203
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 36 Grote
- Year 1845
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
