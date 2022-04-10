Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

36 Grote 1845 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 36 Grote 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 36 Grote 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 8,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 84,203

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 36 Grote
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1845 at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 36 Grote 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

