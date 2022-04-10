36 Grote 1845 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (6) XF (11) VF (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (2)

HERVERA (1)

Künker (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Naumann (1)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (2)