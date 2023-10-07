Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

12 Grote 1859 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 12 Grote 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 12 Grote 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,740)
  • Weight 3,889 g
  • Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 450,000

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 12 Grote
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 169 PLN
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Golden Lion - September 19, 2020
Seller Golden Lion
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1859 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
