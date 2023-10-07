Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
12 Grote 1859 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,740)
- Weight 3,889 g
- Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 450,000
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 12 Grote
- Year 1859
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 169 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Grote 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
