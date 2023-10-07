12 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

