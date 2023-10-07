Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
12 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,740)
- Weight 3,889 g
- Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 192,964
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 12 Grote
- Year 1840
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1219 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
