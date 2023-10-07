Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

12 Grote 1840 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 12 Grote 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 12 Grote 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,740)
  • Weight 3,889 g
  • Pure silver (0,0925 oz) 2,8779 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 192,964

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 12 Grote
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 12 Grote 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1219 RUB
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2013
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 21, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 12 Grote 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Grote 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

