Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,2 - 3,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 72,000
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 1/2 Schwaren
- Year 1866
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
