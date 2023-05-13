Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 - 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 72,000

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Schwaren
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Schwaren 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

