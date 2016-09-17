2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)