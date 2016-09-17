Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,7 - 3,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 146,560
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 1/2 Schwaren
- Year 1820
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Bremen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
