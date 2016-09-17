Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 - Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,7 - 3,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 146,560

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Schwaren
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Bremen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Free City struck at the Bremen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • WAG (2)
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Schwaren 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bremen Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Bremen in 1820 All Bremen coins Bremen copper coins Bremen coins 2 1/2 Schwaren Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search