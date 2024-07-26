Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1865 "Second German Riflemen's Festival" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (9) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (168) AU (219) XF (261) VF (24) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (14) MS65 (17) MS64 (23) MS63 (11) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PL62 (1) CAMEO (1) PL (6) Service ННР (1) NGC (55) PCGS (28)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (11)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)

Aurea (3)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (1)

BAC (32)

Bertolami (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (12)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (4)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Dorotheum (5)

Emporium Hamburg (23)

Felzmann (14)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (8)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (16)

Grün (19)

Heritage (56)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (8)

Höhn (30)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (12)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (6)

Künker (60)

Leu (1)

London Coin Galleries (1)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (10)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (25)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (10)

Naumann (1)

Negrini (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (6)

Reinhard Fischer (28)

Rhenumis (7)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (9)

Solidus Numismatik (5)

Sonntag (16)

Spink (1)

Stack's (7)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (64)

UBS (9)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (83)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (3)