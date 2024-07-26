Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" (Bremen, Free City)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 17,539 g
- Pure silver (0,556 oz) 17,2935 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 50,000
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (701)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1865 "Second German Riflemen's Festival" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (11)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (32)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (12)
- Cayón (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (23)
- Felzmann (14)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (8)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Grün (19)
- Heritage (56)
- HERVERA (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (8)
- Höhn (30)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (12)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (60)
- Leu (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (10)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (25)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (10)
- Naumann (1)
- Negrini (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (28)
- Rhenumis (7)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (5)
- Sonntag (16)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (64)
- UBS (9)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (83)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 36414 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 34
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 "Second German Riflemen's Festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search