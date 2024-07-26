Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 17,539 g
  • Pure silver (0,556 oz) 17,2935 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 50,000

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (701)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1865 "Second German Riflemen's Festival" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 36414 RUB
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
To auction
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bremen Thaler 1865 B "Second German Riflemen's Festival" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 "Second German Riflemen's Festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

