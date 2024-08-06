Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1824 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1763 $
Price in auction currency 1763 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
