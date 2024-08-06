1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1824 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)