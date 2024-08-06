Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1824 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1763 $
Price in auction currency 1763 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ at auction V. GADOURY - December 1, 2012
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1824 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

