Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
