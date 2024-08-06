Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Popular sections
