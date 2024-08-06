1 Escudo 1823 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1823 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

