Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

