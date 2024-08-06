Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search