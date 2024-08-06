Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Auctiones - September 19, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1794 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search