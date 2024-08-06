4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4)