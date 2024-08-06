Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
