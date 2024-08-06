Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1790 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1790 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
