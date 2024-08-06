4 Escudos 1790 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1790 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)