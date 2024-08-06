Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1790 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1790 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1790 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search