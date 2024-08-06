Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1789 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1789 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition VF
