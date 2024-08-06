Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1789 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1789 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint
Сondition
