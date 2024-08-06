Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1808 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5482 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,425. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Bolivia 2 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
