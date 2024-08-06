2 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1808 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5482 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,425. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)