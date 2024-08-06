2 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1807 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)