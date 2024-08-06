Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Category
Year
Search