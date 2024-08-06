Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
