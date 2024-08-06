Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1802 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
