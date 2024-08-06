Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1801 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Monedalia.es

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1801 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place March 10, 2022.

Bolivia 2 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
