Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1799 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1799 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1799 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

