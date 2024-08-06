1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5477 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,225. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

