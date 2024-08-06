Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5477 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,225. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2135 $
Price in auction currency 2225 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF45 NN Coins
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search