Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5477 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,225. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2135 $
Price in auction currency 2225 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF45 NN Coins
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1806 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

