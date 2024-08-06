Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3290 $
Price in auction currency 3290 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1804 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search