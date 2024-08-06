1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

