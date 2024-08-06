Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1804 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1804 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search