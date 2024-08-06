Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1798 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1798 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1798 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1798 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6453 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1798 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1798 PTS PP at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

