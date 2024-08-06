1 Escudo 1798 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1798 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6453 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition VF (2)