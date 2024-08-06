1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

