Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

