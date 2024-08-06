Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
