Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1794 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search