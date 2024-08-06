1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)