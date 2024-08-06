Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
