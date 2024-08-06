Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1793 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1793 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5249 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
