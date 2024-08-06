Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
