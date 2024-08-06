8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

