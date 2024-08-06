Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1784 PTS PR at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1784 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search